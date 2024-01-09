Conference to showcase skills support on offer to Chesterfield firms

Businesses in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire are being urged to capitalise on the support available to assist with improving the skills of their employees.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Skills and Employability Conference will highlight the support available for businesses to upskill their workforce, further enabling local organisations to grow organically.

The event is being hosted at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre, on Thursday, 8th February 2024 (8am-11am).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Construction student at Chesterfield College

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research conducted by East Midlands Chamber found that 72% of local businesses have difficulties in recruiting suitable staff. Meanwhile, The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (2022), found that nearly two-fifths of organisations (38%) are increasing efforts to meet their needs by developing more talent in-house. Upskilling existing employees is the most common response to solving recruitment issues.

Attendees will hear how local businesses have benefited from investing in upskilling existing employees, including through apprenticeships. BHP Chartered Accountants will share how they have promoted more than 70 of their own staff into more senior roles within the last year, alongside taking on more than 40 new trainees.

Chesterfield Borough Council will also reveal more details about its new skills brokerage service for businesses. Funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the service aims to give firms a single point of contact for impartial advice and support on how to fill vacancies and reduce skills gaps within their organisations.

Cllr Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council commented: “We’re proud to support the annual Skills and Employability Conference because we believe it helps businesses to share best practice and encourages them to work together to develop the skills of our residents, creating a resilient workforce who are able to capitalise on new opportunities and help local businesses to grow. This year the conference will be heavily focused on the support that local businesses can access and I’d encourage any business owner to come along and find out more about the help available to them.”

Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Skills and Employability Conference

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Timmins, Chair of the town’s Skills and Employment Partnership and Director at AECOM, said: “The annual Skills and Employability Conference continues to prove popular with firms across the town, enabling them to gain the latest information on the initiatives taking place to ensure we keep producing a strong and talented workforce for our organisations to thrive. As a collective, our town must continue to play its part in unlocking the potential of our people, so I would urge any business owner in the area to attend the conference and see how we can support you to grow.”