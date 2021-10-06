Conditions for a new hotel and apartment development in Chesterfield laid out by council chiefs

An artist's impression of the planned development. Picture from WestOne Capital Group.

WestOne Capital Group was last year given conditional approval to transform land at Basil Close into a 133-room hotel, 34 apartments, a restaurant and a café.

Chesterfield Borough Council has now set out a list of conditions for the development, which sits on land formerly occupied by Chesterfield Royal Hospital before it relocated to Calow.

The council has taken the environmental impact of the project into consideration, including measures to ensure sustainability.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site of the proposed development. Picture from Google.

A council report said: “An electric vehicle charging point must be provided and a Green Travel Plan must be submitted, to encourage the wider use of more sustainable methods of transport and promote alternative options to the private car.”

The council has also made the submission of an Employment and Training Scheme a requirement before development begins, to ensure the project supports the regeneration and prosperity of the borough.

The scheme also cannot start until investigations into legacy features that remain from the area’s coal mining history are completed, to determine that there is no risk to the stability of the site.

WestOne indicated a provisional agreement with a budget hotel chain last year, and a report by council planning officials said the project would bring a jobs boost to the area.

The apartment and hotel buildings will range from between six and seven storeys.

Eight parking spaces will also be created as part of the scheme – which is close to the site of the Northern Gateway.

“The proposal has the potential to have a significant positive impact on employment with jobs at the hotel and in the services which support such uses. There will also be construction jobs for both components of the scheme," the report said.

“Given the nature of the proposal there will be significant employment, training and supply chain opportunities created.”

Sheikh Momin Ahmed, chief executive of WestOne Capital Group, previously told the Derbyshire Times: “We are very thankful that the borough council has supported our vision and we are looking forward to starting work on the site and bringing it a new lease of life.