Concerns raised over plans for new takeaway in Derbyshire conservation area

Plans have been submitted for a new takeaway in Buxton but concerns are being raised about the changes which have already been made before planning permission was granted.

Applicant Paul Crisp has asked High Peak Borough Council to approve his plans.

Speaking in a statement submitted with his application he said: “The proposed change of use to mixed use for hot food to be consumed on and off the premises will allow a new business to open, supporting the economic growth and productivity of the High Street.

“A number of people will be employed within the business, and it will encourage visitors to the other High Street shops and bars.”

Concerns have been raised over a planning application for a new takeaway in Conservation Area of Buxton

He is also seeking retrospective planning permission for changes to the shop frontage.

Mr Crisp said: “A simple glazed elevation has been installed.

“The original window was in a poor state of repair, and this will provide a clean and visually active frontage.

“The timber detailing above the window has been retained.

“The proposal also includes new illuminated signage associated with the new restaurant/ takeaway.”

However, the news that some work has already started has not been well received.

Leaving a public comment on the High Peak Borough Council’s website about the application one resident objected and said: “High Street Buxton is within the conservation area.

“28a High Street is within a terrace of shops that all have glazed bay windows and single door access to either the centre of two bays or to one side.

“28a formerly had a large glazed bay window with recessed door to the side. The new frontage has removed the bay window completely and moved the door.

“It is noticeably different to the other frontages that have maintained the traditional bay.

“The new frontage is not necessary for the running of the proposed usage of the sale of hot food for takeaway and eating on the premises.

“I object to this application with the premise frontage being restored to its original appearance.”

High Peak Borough Councillor Jean Todd for Buxton Central and executive member for climate change and environment has also objected to the application.

She added: “Having looked at the design and access statement for this planning application, I would personally object to the illuminated side panels.

“I think that they don't enhance the conservation area at all.”