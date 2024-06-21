Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Compassionate leader Michelle Hoole has been nominated for mentor of the year in the 2024 Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards

Michelle Hoole is an exemplary mentor, embodying compassion, dedication, and unwavering support for her apprentices. Throughout her tenure, Michelle has been a friend, guide, and pillar of strength, providing emotional and practical support to her mentees. Her gentle and humble approach has been invaluable during challenging times, such as supporting her mentee through both the nurse associate and adult nurse programs. Michelle's commitment extended beyond her official duties, notably when she continued to mentor a mentee during and after her pregnancy, ensuring a smooth return to practice.

Michelle has consistently gone above and beyond, offering additional study days, staying late to provide guidance, and checking in during personal milestones like maternity leave. Her willingness to support extends beyond the academic, fostering both personal and professional growth. Michelle's exceptional qualities and dedication make her an outstanding candidate for the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards, a true Florence Nightingale of DCHS.

Join Michelle and celebrate your apprenticeship journey with the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards, headlined by The University of Derby. Ensure you submit your nomination by the 31st of July. Provide as many details as possible about your journey to ensure your submission stands out to the judges.

Michelle Hoole

This event will showcase not only the achievements of apprentices but also the invaluable support from their employers, mentors, and training providers.

Nominations are open to apprentices, employers, colleges, training providers, and proud loved ones. Specific categories are dedicated to employers and mentors, allowing businesses to showcase their teams and trainers. The grand announcement of winners will take place at the live event on Thursday, 3rd October 2024, held at The Village Hotel, Nottingham. Register by visiting www.dnapprenticeshipawards.co.uk before the closing date of 6pm on Wednesday, July 31st.

Award Categories include:

SME Employer of the Year: Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Winners at last year's awards

Large Employer of the Year, sponsored by East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network: Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Diversity and Inclusion Programme, sponsored by Auto Windscreens: Open to all employers that run an apprenticeship programme which actively encourages diversity and inclusion.

Mentor of the Year: This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year: For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

The grand announcement of winners will take place at the live event on Thursday, 3rd October 2024, held at The Village Hotel, Nottingham

Advanced Apprentice of the Year: For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Higher Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Nottingham Trent University: For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Degree Apprentice of the Year: For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 6 or above qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Professional Services sector.

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by University of Derby: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Health or Public Service Sector.

Construction Apprentice of the Year: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Construction.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Engineering or Manufacturing sectors

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Aim Qualifications Group: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Technology and Digital Sectors.