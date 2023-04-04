Company staff make Easter egg-stra special for vulnerable Derbyshire children

Staff at Lubrizol’s UK headquarters in Hazelwood, near Belper, dug deep by answering a call from local charity Children First Derby for companies to donate Easter eggs for youngsters who may not have many treats in their lives.Lubrizol was one of several companies to have responded, with its staff going out and buying a grand total of 92 eggs that were handed over to grateful leaders of the charity, destined for youngsters who may not receive the traditional chocolate treat that millions of other youngsters do.Claire Hollingshurst, from Lubrizol’s charities and communities committee, said: “Colleagues at Lubrizol are always so generous when it comes to giving up their time for others or donating to great causes like this one. It was brilliant to be able to hand over a grand total of 92 Easter eggs to young people who are being supported by Children First Derby – an amazing charity that I know does so much for families in this area.“Many families may take it for granted that their children can have an Easter egg at this time of year but not every young person is so lucky. I hope that the eggs donated by Lubrizol and other local companies are enjoyed by all those children who receive one.”Children First Derby, which turns 50 next year, is a Derbyshire charity that works with vulnerable children, young people and their families to make a positive impact in their lives and the local community.