Community-minded logistics company supports New Mills locals

A family-run logistics company is giving back to the community which it has been a part of for more than 60 years.

H Crabtree Ltd was founded in New Mills, Derbyshire in 1961. It has since gone on to open a hub in Wiltshire and became a founding member of Wolverhampton-based logistics network Pallet-Track in 2004.

Since then, the company has grown and won new business by standardising its nationwide logistics services and providing customers with sophisticated delivery tracking.

H Crabtree has also ensured its success is felt across the community, by supporting local groups and events where possible.

H Crabtree Ltd has been supporting the community by providing vehicles, stages, and sponsorship.

Annually, the company donates a vehicle and driver for performing arts group Take Part to use in the town carnival, and a stage for the budding actors, singers, and dancers to use during their yearly show. H Crabtree also provides a stage for the town’s Christmas lights switch-on and supported a speed awareness course being held by local police.

Transport manager and director Steven Hall said: “We show our support where we can for the local community and are keen to help even more than we already do.

“If you are part of a local group or think we could support your initiative, please get in touch.

“Our work with Pallet-Track has seen our business grow. When we first joined, we were inputting around 70 pallets a night, now we are hitting the 170 mark.

“It’s such a reliable network and means we can keep up with the ever-growing demand from our customers for consignments to arrive next day or even, same day.”

Pallet-Track chief executive Stuart Godman said: “The company is an integral part of our network and is always recognised for their work in supporting the local community.

He added: “H Crabtree is a family-run company and has been part of its town’s history for decades. It’s great to see the team share their company’s success and help local groups thrive.

“They are a very valued shareholder member of Pallet-Track who we have partnered for more than 20 years. We are delighted H Crabtree are part of our network, and we very much look forward to seeing the business continue to grow and keep giving back to the community where it’s based.”