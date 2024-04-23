Community heroes honoured at Trent & Dove annual awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The awards are in partnership with Burton Albion Community Trust. The charitable arm of Burton Albion Football Club is committed to making a positive impact in the community it serves, whether that’s through education, physical and mental wellbeing or employability.

The evening highlights the vital work carried out by individual people, organisations and local businesses and shines a spotlight on the projects which are “Transforming Homes, Lives and Communities” across East Staffordshire, South Derbyshire and North West Leicestershire.

Guests invited to the awards ceremony held at The Pirelli Stadium in Burton upon Trent were given the full ‘Oscars’ treatment befitting their status as outstanding members in their communities.

TV star and impressionist Jon Culshaw with the winners from the night

Trent & Dove received a high number of entries again this year. Almost 40 individuals, organisations and local businesses were nominated for an award, which made the judging very difficult.

The celebrity host for the evening was actor, comedian and impressionist Jon Culshaw. He is best known for his work on the radio comedy Dead Ringers since 2000 and The Impressionable Jon Culshaw on ITV.

A strong believer in the power of charity, Jon is a celebrity ambassador for the charity Trekstock.

There were nine awards in total including a special lifetime achievement award for long-serving Trent & Dove volunteer Maureen Smithard.

Best community project - Burton Soup Kitchen

One award winner, Sheila Meacham, from The Young Ones, collected the award for Impact on young people individual or organisation. She said: “We are very honoured. We are a very small group of a similar age who just want the children to have a happy life.”

This group provides celebration and emergency gift boxes for local underprivileged children and teenagers, individually designed according to age, gender and any specific requirements.

Chief Executive of Trent & Dove, Ursula Bennion, said: “At Trent & Dove we believe in the power of the community, and our Impact on the Community Award is our way of championing those who selflessly go out of their way to help others.

“It was a fantastic evening, and we were honoured to hear hugely compelling and inspirational stories of people, organisations and local businesses who are doing wonderful things in our area.

Impact on Environment and Sustainability - Sow and Grow

“I would like to thank all our partners who sponsored the fantastic event. Without their generosity it would not be possible to reward the sterling work that individuals and community groups do.”

Ben Robinson, chairman of Burton Albion Football Club which co-hosted the event, said:

“As a football club in the heart of our community we have seen first-hand how vital the work carried out by all the nominees can be and how they are providing much-needed support in a variety of different ways.

“It is an honour to see these selfless members of our community receive the recognition they deserve.”

Impact on Young People - The Young Ones

The headline sponsor was Novus Property Solutions, a property maintenance compliance decarbonisation and refurbishment company.

Winners for 2024

Overall impact on the community individual. Sponsored by Novus

John Anderson: John is a true community hero, from combating criminal activity in our waters as an Angling Trust Voluntary Bailiff; spearheading change as parish council chairman, he also founded local homeless charity Burton HOPE and Tutbury Market.

“It is very exciting to have been chosen. It is a great feeling to be chosen and recognised.”

Overall impact on the community organisation. Sponsored by Prestec

Lifetime achievement award to Maureen Smith, collected by Aaron Stringer

McDonald’s, Branston: Staff dedicate themselves to a series of local projects - transforming an overgrown community garden; fence painting; collecting litter; and weeding and even assisted with The Big Paddle Clean Up along the River Trent.

Sarah McClean: “I am absolutely delighted for them. In the work they do, these projects are completely outside of what they do every day.”

Community project: Sponsored by Savills UK Affordable Housing

Burton Soup Kitchen:Burton Soup Kitchen is staffed by volunteers to help provide a calm space and hot food for families or individuals who are struggling and would otherwise go without.

Mick Cramp: “It is bloody marvellous. We are overwhelmed. It is all about the team who do the work.”

Impact on young people individual or organisation, sponsored by Gem Solutions Ltd and CCSS fire and security.

The Young Ones: This group provides celebration and emergency gift boxes for local underprivileged children and teenagers, individually designed according to age, gender and any specific requirements.

Sheila Meacham: “We are very honoured. We are a very small group of a similar age who just want the children to have a happy life.”

Impact on environment and sustainability. Sustainable Building Services

Rachel Thompson and Sow & Grow: Sow & Grow’s Little Saplings group encourages children to learn about the environment, wildlife and the importance of recycling.

Rachel Thompson: “It is wonderful. We have so many wonderful people in our group. It is not just for me, it is for the community.”

Young people making an impact. Sponsored by A4S Cloud Solutions

Abbot Beyne Sixth form students: Abbot Beyne School Sixth Form students having been visiting tenants of Elizabeth Court for chats, scrabble and crafts.

Jo Brassington: “We are so happy for them. This is something they look forward to. It is so heartwarming to see.”

Maddie Mawer: At just 12 years old Maddie has become a well-loved young volunteer for the Sow & Grow project in Uttoxeter, helping to run and care for the Little Saplings group on site.

Mother, Faye Mawer: “I am very proud of her. This is something that is very therapeutic.”

Volunteer of the year. Sponsored by PH Jones

Amy Lowe: Amy set up Tea and Tots in 2022 to help end loneliness in parents. She supports people with anxiety and depression and makes sure that all children are fed a healthy snack.

Amy Lowe: “I am ecstatic. It is about giving back to the community.”

Special achievement

Shane Waters: Described as a ‘one man band’, Shane is the founder of Burton Inclusive Performing Arts (BIPA) supporting its members between 30 and 70+ years old, with many suffering from physical health issues/disabilities.

Shane Waters: “I am really surprised. A lot of members have special educational needs. This is something out of their normal comfort zone.”

Steve Shelley: As a longstanding volunteer at the Kingfisher Community Garden, Steve is responsible for growing an abundance of fruits and vegetables which are then sent to be used locations that provide free hot meals for families throughout the week.

Steve Shelley: “It is fantastic. It has really surprised me. I love coming and I couldn’t live without it.”

Wellbeing Walks: Wellbeing Walks are regular walks which are free and open to all, though aimed particularly at people who are presently doing little or no exercise and usually last about an hour.

Sue Priest: “It is absolutely wonderful. It is so important to people living on their own to enable them to socialise as well as all the health benefits.”