Community eye up new opticians in Allestree

There was plenty of raising of glasses on Monday (25 November) as a new opticians officially opened in Allestree.

The Mayor of the City of Derby, Councillor Ged Potter, officially cut the ribbon to the new store – Specsavers at Unit 51 in the Park Farm Shopping Centre – joined by the team, friends, family and customers too.

‘It’s great to welcome a new business to our beloved Park Farm Shopping Centre,’ comments Cllr Potter. ‘On behalf of the local businesses, residents and those that work here in Allestree I’d like to wish Specsavers a very warm welcome, and to wish the store and the team every success for the future.’

The new store, which operates as a sister store to Specsavers in Derby city centre, is headed up by directors Ishvinder Bancil and Uan, Glyn and Paresh Gohil. It’s a family affair, as Uan and Glyn are brothers and Paresh is their cousin.

‘It was fabulous to see so many people support us with our special opening morning – and a special thank you to the Mayor of the City of Derby for doing the honours by cutting the ribbon and meeting with everyone after,’ says Ishvinder.

‘We are exceptionally proud of our new store and can’t wait to welcome customers through our doors. We’re also super excited to be part of this fabulous local community – we’ve already had so much support and wonderful feedback that we feel incredibly welcome,’ continues Ishvinder. ‘It was great to team up with fellow Park Farm businesses for our official opening too – the delicious pastries were from Birds and the lovely fruit platter and scrumptious scones were from The Peacock Lounge.’

The store has three test rooms - plus an additional, soundproofed room dedicated to audiology, with a hearing booth - alongside all the latest high-tech equipment, including an Optical Coherence Topography (OCT) machine which can help detect eye conditions up to four years earlier than traditional methods.

All rooms are located on the ground floor, making them accessible for everyone, and there is also a dedicated space for contact lens customers.

To book an appointment at Specsavers Allestree, call 01332 321288, visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/allestree or pop into the store at Unit 51 Park Farm Shopping Centre, Allestree, Derby DE22 2QN.