Comfa grows up with sensory clothing for adults

By Sarah Newton
Contributor
Published 19th Mar 2025, 10:29 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 10:40 BST

An award-winning young entrepreneur from Derby who changed the way sensory clothing works for kids is now turning his attention to adults, bringing the Fidget-t to a wider audience.

Max Palfrey, the 12-year-old founder of Comfa, is back with a new launch, this time expanding his world-first sensory clothing line to include adult sizes.

After the success of the kids' range, which saw over 3,000 t-shirts sold in the first 12 months, Max and his dad Matt, are now bringing their innovative designs to adults facing sensory challenges.

The t-shirts, like the kids’ range, will feature built-in pop-Its - popular fidget toys - sewn into the seams for a calming, discreet self-regulation tool.

Max with his family. From left, mum Lauren, baby brother Sam, Max, Dad Matt and brother Ben.Max with his family. From left, mum Lauren, baby brother Sam, Max, Dad Matt and brother Ben.
Max with his family. From left, mum Lauren, baby brother Sam, Max, Dad Matt and brother Ben.

The adult-sized collection will be available exclusively through Kickstarter, where the family hopes to raise the necessary funds to launch the new range.

The announcement comes in light of Primark’s decision to stock their own range of disabled clothing, signaling a growing demand for such products.

The adult-sized range is a direct response to overwhelming demand, as adults have been asking for years when they can get their hands on Comfa’s sensory-friendly clothing. The new range will include six sizes, from small to XXXL, and will initially be available in black.

Max, who is neurodivergent, created Comfa with a mission to make clothing that helps those who experience sensory processing difficulties – whether due to autism, anxiety, or stress.

Twelve-year-old Max has extended his autism-friendly range of clothing to include adults. Max is pictured with Dad Matt.Twelve-year-old Max has extended his autism-friendly range of clothing to include adults. Max is pictured with Dad Matt.
Twelve-year-old Max has extended his autism-friendly range of clothing to include adults. Max is pictured with Dad Matt.

The shirts are made from a super-soft, 93% modal fabric, with the seams encased to prevent irritation and the labels will be on a removable sticker to avoid discomfort.

Max said: “Since launching the kids’ range, we’ve had so many requests from adults who want the same calming clothing. It’s amazing to see that something I started to help myself is now helping so many others.

“The new adult range is designed to offer that same comfort and calming sensation, but for bigger sizes and different body types.”

Matt, Max’s dad and co-founder said: “Myself and Lauren, Max’s mum, are so proud of him for listening to the needs of others and creating something that truly makes a difference.

“The adult range is an exciting next step, and we hope that, with the help of our Kickstarter supporters, we can bring this to even more people.”

