“Come to work, enjoy yourself”: The key to life at Chesterfield’s Barber Collective

This is Jordan Tansley, 30, describing the Barber Collective in Falcon Yard, Chesterfield. Alongside his friend Harry Gough, 27, they’ve been running their barber business for near on five years.

“We do a bit of everything,” says Jordan with a grin. “We do the full monty for all the bald dudes, and we do long hair, short hair, beard trims… you name it.”

Looking through the window from the outside in, you might see a barber shop for lads. Walking into the shop, the soft-warm welcome of friendly vibe is instant. Four barbers, and four full chairs. A twenty-something lad having a cut for a stag night in Belper, to a chill older fella having a tidy-up trim.

Jordan Tansley and Harry Gough of the Barber Collective, Chesterfield

The conversation and jokes pass from chair to chair and back again. Barbers Adam Siddall, 30, and Josh Bingham, 22, laughing as Harry shares a quip with his client. When put on the spot about the atmosphere in here, Harry smiles.

“We’re personable people. We create a bond with these guys. You see them every week for years. You make friendships. I never thought I’d have clients that became friends, but that’s what happened.”

“You have your haircut here once, you’ll not go anywhere else,” adds Jordan as a soft cheer circles the room.

“It’s us as people that brings you back. And we’re not just a young shop. We do elderly gents. We do children… When they come in, we’re on their side. Pick your skateboard…”

Adam, Jordan, Harry and Josh at the Barber Collective, Chesterfield

Jordan points to a wall of skateboards, shrugs. “We’re down to earth people, no egos.”

When asked to describe each other, the room turns into a loud ping-pong of ribbing and laughter, barber and client alike. Jordan describing Harry as “Stern-faced” and Adam as a “Big cuddly bear”.

Harry pulls a stern face, says “So he gets ‘big cuddly bear’ and I get ‘stern-faced’?”. Adam denies the ‘cuddly’ and declares he’s “Much scarier”, which seems hard to believe. The room turns to Josh. Jordan declares him “The Saint Bernard puppy… soft as muck”.

Josh tells of how Harry and Jordan have helped him learn the trade. “I’ve come, not being used to being self-employed, and they helped me get round it. Coached me. They’re not my bosses, and they’re both as laid back as each other.”

The Barber Collective, Falcon Yard, Chesterfield

Adam agrees. He gives his view on Jordan. “In my first six months here, I learnt more from him than I did in two years of training. He’s like an encyclopaedia of knowledge when it comes to this. He’s a really good mate. If I’ve got any issues… I can always talk to him.”

“And Harry… I’ve always described him as very stoic.” Laughter rises above the sound of shavers. Adam smiles. “And despite his rough exterior he’s got a good heart… This is my home now. I couldn’t imagine working anywhere else.”

Jordan and Harry met at an academy in Nottingham, Jordan teaching, Harry a student. “We got on like wildfire,” says Jordan.

“I’ve always wanted to open a shop in Chesterfield, and it was just the right time, right space. I was living down Nottingham at the time, but we moved back here to open this place because we’re from here.”

Josh Bingham, Barber Collective, Chesterfield

Harry nods. “I said ‘quit your job and let’s go and open a shop’.”

“We used to wrangle people off the street, and say ‘You need a haircut!’” says Jordan, laughter bouncing off the walls. “We did pretty much everything to make it work. We’re not the kind of guys to sit about and wait for it to come to us.”

The positive in here is as loud as the sound of shavers and laughter. Jordan and Harry talk of returning customers that travel from all over, such is the bond. When asked ‘Why barbering?’, Jordan smiles.

“Quality of life… You’re free, no-one is breathing down your neck. And if you’re a really productive person, it’s great for you. I get up early in a morning, I take my dog out, see to my baby. I get here for half eight. I get a coffee, and I open the door…”

“On a Saturday, quarter past seven. And I’m doing one cut every fifteen minutes til ten o’clock, then it’s just double-booked all day til four. No complaining, happy as owt. First cut as good as the last cut. That’s what it’s all about.”

Harry agrees. “Consistency is key.”

Adam Siddall, Barber Collective, Chesterfield

And what would these lads say the key to life is? An ‘ooh’ sweeps the room.

Jordan jumps in first. “Balance. I’m a workaholic. I’d be here every day. But you’d get yourself run down. So it’s nice to find a medium. Quality of life. You come to work, enjoy yourself. Because you’re at work for the best part of a day.”

Harry goes next, waving a shaver as he speaks. “Make sure your work life is good, and make sure you home life is good. Friends, and having time with them. Because you’re always going to come back to work fresh. Work as hard as you can. Always striving for better. Not for more. For better.”

Adam stops clipping, nods and turns. “Taking time to look after yourself. You’re never going to be happy unless you’re happy with yourself.”

A hum of agreement passes around the shop. Josh looks to the ceiling, pauses with scissors in hand, his client watching him through the mirror. “Not being tied down. Not being stuck. Freedom!”