College students become first to graduate from life skills and careers academy

Nine specially selected students from Burton and South Derbyshire College have become the first to graduate from a new life skills and careers academy delivered by an award-winning PR and communications firm.

The 16 to 18-year-olds completed the three-day Make It Happen Academy course in the bespoke conference and meeting space at the offices of Burton-based MIH Group.

The academy put them through their paces with a series of mock interviews, CV writing tasks and public speaking challenges – aimed at developing essential life, career and communication skills while building confidence and resilience.

Every student who attended reported a huge boost in their confidence, social skills, interview technique and public speaking prowess.

Student Siphokazi Sally Malinda receiving her Certificate of Achievement from Susie Ellison (MIH Group) and Charlotte Sankey (Kickstart Course Leader).

One of the students who completed the course, 17-year-old Siphokazi Sally Malinda, said: “My confidence has grown so much.

“The course has been packed with valuable lessons and hands-on experiences that have made me even more excited about my career journey.”

MIH Business Development and Marketing Manager Susie Ellison led academy sessions at the firm’s Granary Wharf Business Park offices, having worked closely with college course leader Charlotte Sankey to devise content for the classes.

Susie said: “We believe our academy gives young people the tools, support, self-belief and insider tips we all wish we had at that age.

The 2025 Make It Happen Academy cohort with members of the MIH Group team: Back row (L-R): Louise Invine-Rawlins (MIH), James Benstead (MIH), Siphokazi Sally Malinda, Connor Culpan, Keeley Drew, Martha Burke, Jake Doolan, Ioana Tănase, Charlie Gregory (MIH) Middle row (L-R): Ellie-May Ayling, Isha Khan, Jon Beech, Heather Pinchbeck Front row kneeling (L-R): Jo Yeaman (MIH), Lee-Rooney Tsikirai, Susie Ellison (MIH)

“We have such an incredible team at MIH, with an array of expertise and experience to share, and we can’t wait to see where our amazing students take their career journeys in the future.”

On the first day of the course, MIH delivered training in personal presentation, the importance of first impressions and led a deep dive into the power - and potential risks - of social media and digital footprints.

Day two focused on career readiness, with students asked to tackle common interview questions, create standout CVs and cover letters, and develop practical online job-hunting skills.

Interpersonal skills and emotional intelligence were the focus of day three. From the art of public speaking to an innovative silent teamworking challenge, where students were asked to communicate through body language alone, students learned to work together under pressure.

The academy’s hands-on, reflective style encouraged students to think differently, act confidently and work collaboratively, showing creativity and adaptability throughout.

Now, MIH Academy and the college already have plans to extend their course into 2026 to help more students as they take their first steps into the world of work.

Burton and South Derbyshire College Kickstart and Business Level 2 course leader Charlotte Sankey said: “The Make It Happen Academy has given our learners a truly unique and rewarding experience.

“It’s boosted their confidence, communication skills and the way they work with others. The opportunity to meet with real people from the business world gave them a better idea of what working life is actually like – they feel much more job-ready because of this experience.

“I was so impressed with how far they’d come in just a short time. Overall, the experience has been brilliant for myself and the learners. I’m looking forward to the future of our partnership.”

How Make It Happen Academy transformed confidence levels of students

At the start of the course, students were asked to rate their confidence on a scale of one to five across a range of key areas, including public speaking, teamwork, interviews and self-presentation.

They gave confidence scores for skills like talking to new people, sharing ideas, understanding what makes them unique and using social media professionally. By the end of the programme, they reported a significant increase in confidence scores across every category - with many students progressing from ones and twos to fours and fives.

Susie Ellison said: “This clear progression shows the powerful impact the Make It Happen Academy has had in helping young people feel more prepared and self-assured as they take their next steps toward employment.”