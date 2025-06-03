Colleagues at Greencore Distribution Centre celebrate graduation from award-winning development programme

A group of dedicated colleagues at the M110 Distribution Centre in Worksop have successfully graduated from the company’s acclaimed Line/Logistics Coordinator Framework (LMF), marking a significant milestone in their professional development.

The LMF programme, recognised for its excellence in workforce development, equips participants with the skills and knowledge required to excel in line and logistics coordination roles.

The recent graduates were joined in celebration by their managers and Andrew Holland, the company’s Learning & Development Specialist, who played a key role in guiding them through the programme.

“We are incredibly proud of our colleagues for their commitment and achievement,” said Andrew Holland. “The LMF framework is designed to empower our people with the tools they need to grow and succeed, and this group has truly exemplified that spirit.”

The graduation event highlighted the company’s ongoing investment in employee development and its commitment to nurturing talent from within.

