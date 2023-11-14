CMP Legal shortlisted for the Legal Company of the Year Award
The inaugural unLTD Business Awards celebrate the best Start Ups, SMEs and Entrepreneurs in the South Yorkshire region who are helping to drive the local economy forward.
Stacey Pocock, Co-Founder of CMP Legal said:“We are delighted to be shortlisted as a Finalist for the Legal Company of the Year Award at the unLTD Business Awards 2023 and I’m very proud of every single team member who has contributed to our success. We’ve been in business for just under three years and to be nominated alongside such well known legal firms is a testament to the impact that CMP Legal has had on the legal services market, since we emerged onto the scene.”
The winners will be announced at the unLTD Business Awards on 30th November 2023 at the Peddler Warehouse in Sheffield. The awards will be hosted by The Chase’s Paul Sinha and will feature entertainment from local musicians, DJs and circus performers.
CMP Legal was established at the end of the pandemic in 2021. Over the past 2 years, the company has gone from strength to strength and has expanded its team.