CMP Legal ranked in the Legal 500

Chesterfield-based CMP Legal, a leading niche commercial law firm that specialises in corporate, commercial, dispute resolution and employment law has been ranked in the prestigious Legal 500.

The company is the only law firm based in Chesterfield to be recognised in the Corporate and Commercial: Elsewhere in East Midlands category.

For over three decades, the Legal 500 has been analysing the capabilities of law firms across the world, with a comprehensive research programme revised and updated every year to bring the most up-to-date vision of the global legal market. The Legal 500 assesses the strengths of law firms in over 150 jurisdictions. The rankings are based on a series of criteria, the Legal 500 highlight the practice area teams who are providing the most cutting edge and innovative advice to corporate counsel. The Legal 500 research is based on feedback from 300,000 clients worldwide, submissions from law firms and interviews with leading private practice lawyers, and a team of researchers who have unrivalled experience in the legal market.

Anna Cattee, Executive Director at CMP Legal said: We are delighted to be ranked in the Legal 500. This is such a remarkable achievement and an incredible milestone for CMP Legal. We launched in 2021 and to receive such recognition in such a short period of time, and from the firm’s very first submission, is testament to the hard work and commitment from everyone in our team. It is fantastic to be ranked alongside such high-calibre, well-established and large national corporate law firms. We’re immensely proud of our achievement.”

The Legal 500 Editorial commentary stated: “Commended for its ‘attractive depth of knowledge and experience,’ CMP Legal Limited’s key strengths lie in corporate restructuring, M&A, and shareholder agreements. Anna Cattee oversees the practice from Chesterfield and is well-informed in healthcare law. The ‘technically accomplished, well-connected and commercially minded’ Cattee is also knowledgeable of distribution agreements.”

CMP Legal was established at the end of the pandemic in 2021. Over the past 3 years, the company has gone from strength to strength and continues to expand its team.