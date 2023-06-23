The topic for the Round Table Event was ‘Mergers & Acquisitions, MBOs (Management Buy Outs) & EOTs (Employee Ownership Trusts) and Failed Transactions’. Twelve delegates from the financial and legal sector attended, including SMH Accountants, Barclays, Handelsbanken, NatWest, Shorts Accountants, Knowles Warwick, BHP Accountants and CMP Legal.

During the Round Table event, the delegates discussed the challenges facing companies undertaking Mergers & Acquisitions in the current economic climate, as well as the growing demand for more sellers to stay on for a specified period of time, to large corporate groups consolidating and selling weaker elements. The Round Table event also covered the key reasons for Failed Transactions and explored if any of these reasons could be mitigated by early interventions, such as pre-due diligence exercises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The delegates discussed the increase in MBOs (Management Buy Outs) & EOTs (Employee Ownership Trusts), the benefits of both structures from a financial and accountancy point of view and the post-completion practicalities with regard to employees.

CMP Legal Round Table Event

Anna Cattee, Co-Founder of CMP Legal said: “The benefit of discussing these issues with input from local accountants and bankers who were able to share their experiences was not only informative but invaluable. It will certainly shape the way in which transactions are dealt with over the next few months given the current economic climate.”

CMP Legal advises on all forms of corporate transactions, across all industries, including mergers and acquisitions, disposals, private equity transactions, transaction due diligence, joint ventures, shareholder arrangements, reorganisations and demergers, corporate structures and governance.