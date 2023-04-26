The Chesterfield based law firm that delivers expert services to clients in Derbyshire, Sheffield and across the UK has arranged for Network King to host a networking event at The Batch House in Chesterfield on Thursday 11th May 2023.

This event is expected to attract over 100 local delegates from the professional community, including Banks, Finance Providers, Accountancy Firms, Law Firms, Asset Based Lenders and Insolvency Firms.

The event will be sponsored by Chesterfield based CMP Legal and Leonard Curtis. Network King aims to provide an alternative to traditional networking events, by putting the fun back into networking. The company hosts networking events in cities across the North and the Midlands, including Sheffield, Leeds, Hull, Newcastle, Nottingham, and Leicester.

Anna Cattee, Co-Founder of CMP Legal says: “It’s been great to bring Network King across the county border into Chesterfield and be part of providing a new networking event for the local, professional community. When we set up CMP Legal, we wanted to shake up the local legal sector and assist businesses across the area, so to have been part of creating a new, popular event, which allows us to network with each other is hugely beneficial for the professional community”