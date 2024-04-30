CMP Legal advises on £85 million worth of corporate transactions over 12 months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This a huge milestone for the niche commercial law firm, which launched 3 years ago at the end of the pandemic and demonstrates the calibre of work and deals they are advising on. Established in 2021, CMP Legal has gone from strength to strength and has carved a niche as an approachable, but commercially focused law firm that prides itself on providing a high level service, whilst offering a fresh perspective.

Over the past year, CMP Legal has acted across a variety of sectors, earning a nationwide reputation for its strong expertise in the Dental and Pharmacy sectors. In addition, the firm has acted upon two large scale Employee Ownership Trusts (EOTs) and has served as trusted advisors to the Professional Services sector on their acquisitions.

Anna Cattee, Executive Director at CMP Legal says: “It’s testament to our small but uniquely focused team, to have been able to achieve the level and value of the deals in such a short space of time, we’re continually growing and investing into our infrastructure to enable us to be able to provide such high level services to our clients and continue to meet the demand. The team is growing year on year and whilst it’s been an undeniably, fantastic year, we’re not seeing any slow down in instructions as we head into year 4.

We will continue to strive to provide the high levels of service which we are known for. The deals we have worked on, are for a mix of existing clients and new clients who have been referred to us and it is testament to our growing and deserved, high reputation as a premier law firm, distinguished by its expertise and unwavering commitment to client success. We’ve carved a niche as approachable but commercially focused lawyers and our deal volume and calibre of work shows this is what clients want. We wouldn’t be here without our clients and referrers, who trust us with their own clients, so we would like to take this opportunity to say thank you.”