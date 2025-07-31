Closer public and private sector ties will support Chesterfield's growth and housing vision, according to planning consultant

Strong growth - Chesterfield projects can provide 3,900 homes and £473m to the regional economy (CGI of housebuilder Honey's development in Duckmanton)

At the recent UK Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) held in Leeds, the vision for Chesterfield’s ambitious £2bn regeneration programme was discussed. Housing forms a key part of this, and to enable this, a leading planning consultancy pinpoints how there can be greater collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Chesterfield is undergoing a significant transformation and regeneration programme, with an overarching ambition to turn it into one of the East Midlands’ most exciting and dynamic growth regions.

A vision for housing

Futureproofing - A vision-led approach will ensure the right housing for Chesterfield (CGI of housebuilder Honey's development in Duckmanton)

Housing forms a key part of this vision. Sarah Wills, Associate Director at planning consultancy nineteen47, which is also a member of the Chesterfield Champions network of regional businesses, commented: “It’s impossible to not think about how to achieve inclusive, sustainable regional growth without considering the role housing delivery has to play.”

It is estimated that the Chesterfield regeneration projects are set to deliver 3,900 homes, 7,800 jobs and an extra £473m to the regional economy.

Alongside this, Chesterfield Borough Council in its 2024-27 housing strategy has laid out aspirations for what it describes as “good quality homes, a pleasant environment and strong communities”.

“There is already momentum in Chesterfield toward a collaborative effort to tackle the ambitious but necessary housing targets faced by the district. With these targets in mind, it’s important that this momentum is maintained. This is a highly collaborative effort, and closer public-private working will be an important part in achieving this,” commented Sarah.

Sarah Wills - Associate Director at planning consultancy nineteen47

Building closer partnerships was a key part of the discussions at a recent meeting of the Chesterfield Property and Construction Group forum. This initiative is part of the Chesterfield Champions Network and brings together leaders from the region’s property sector and Chesterfield Borough Council.

Building bridges between the public and private sectors

“There’s already a level of collaboration between the public and private sector in Chesterfield as seen through the Destination Chesterfield Property and Construction Group,” highlights Sarah.

Sarah highlights the example of the Construction Skills Hub run by Chesterfield College and situated at Mastin Moor site of the Devonshire Group, the organisation which manages the Chatsworth Estate. The aim of this initiative is to train and develop new skills for future generations of construction professionals, which is a vital area to ensure sustained housing delivery.

“The Construction Skills Hub is a strong example of how public-private collaborations can enhance regional housing delivery through skills and education.”

Beyond skills and training, Sarah explains how a significant element of closer collaboration is about leveraging the extensive expertise amongst private sector operators and bringing these conversations to public partners.

“As a planning consultancy, like many of our private sector peers, we share the same passion and vision as local authorities. Yet at the same time, we know that public resources are stretched and therefore all sectors need to pull together to help deliver the homes needed in the district.

Putting the best sites forward

From a practical standpoint, Sarah highlights the management of submitting and progressing planning applications to ensure they align with the council’s housing and communities vision.

“The planning process is widely acknowledged as a complex process, and it is a target for widescale legislative reform.

“Yet presently, breaking down siloes between the public and private sector can help streamline matters. Doing so means local planning authorities can open themselves up more to developers and quickly and easily state what they need from private sector stakeholders such as planning consultants.”

Streamlining and optimising planning conversations

Beyond development site proposals, Sarah has pinpointed how the model for closer working between local planners and private sector stakeholders can address the more granular aspects of planning applications.

“It’s all about being more dynamic with how information is shared. It’s not uncommon for information to be drip-fed from both sides, slowing down progress. However, through closer working, information can be shared quickly and positive outcomes arrived at for development sites in a timely manner.

A vision for growth

Chesterfield Borough Council has set out a strong agenda for growth over the coming years, which leverages strategic positioning close to the M1 and proximity to wider established areas undergoing economic development, such as Sheffield and Derby.

Or as Sarah puts it: “Chesterfield is at a real, and exciting, turning point, building on its proud history and strong industrial heritage to create a thriving place for people to live and work.

“It’s important we maintain momentum and embrace a vision-led approach to ensure housing targets are not only achieved, but they are right for Chesterfield, for its community, economy and its future.”