Closed Doncaster Sheffield Airport could re-open next Spring if deal is struck

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard told an online question and answer session that the base, which saw its last commercial flight earlier this month, could be back in business by April or May next year – but only if a takeover deal can be finalised.

Talks between airport owners Peel and a business consortium are ongoing following the closure of the Finningley airport on November 4. The South Yorkshire mayor faced nearly an hour of questions from members of the public in the online grilling on Friday.

The airport could re-open as early as next Spring if a deal can be struck.

Businessman Mark Chadwick, creator of the Save Doncaster Sheffield Airport Facebook page said: “There was a good selection of questions and I think we had some honest and open answers.

“We will be waiting for the investors and Peel to do a deal before we know what's happening with the future of DSA. If all goes well and a deal is done the airport could be open to passenger travel by April/May time. If all fails, talks stop and no purchase happens, then Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority are prepared to take this further and carry out a Compulsary Purchase Order on the airport site."