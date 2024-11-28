Climadoor launches nationwide approved installer scheme to become a one stop shop for customers

Derby-based Climadoor, a leading manufacturer of internal and external doors, is proud to announce the launch of its new Approved Installer Scheme.

The initiative has been launched to connect customers with a trusted network of professional installers, ensuring every door is fitted with precision and expertise to match the consistent high standards expected of their products.

The program is designed to simplify the customer journey, pairing top-quality doors with a top-quality installation service. Customers buying from Climadoor’s product range can now access a finely curated directory of certified professionals, with each installer in the program vetted to meet Climadoor’s exacting standards - guaranteeing superior workmanship and customer satisfaction.

Not only that, but with the cost of living biting at the heels of many tradespeople in recent times, it’s proven to be a great way to share opportunities with other businesses, not just locally but across the UK too.

Oak Interior Doors from Climadoor, fully fitted.

Simplifying the Process for Best Results

It’s hoped the scheme will help alleviate the common challenges of finding reliable tradespeople, particularly for specialised products like bifold and sliding doors, which can prove challenging to fit if you’re not familiar with them. With Climadoor’s Approved Installer Scheme, it’s hoped customers can confidently entrust their installation needs to skilled professionals.

“We supply our products across the whole of the UK and in recent years we’ve seen an increasing number of requests from customers asking if we offer a fitting service. While we were able to recommend tradespeople local to us in Derby, it always pains us to have to say no when further afield. We wanted to change that.

With so many horror stories out there about cowboy builders and the like, and the growing unease of consumers when it comes to choosing fitters for home renovations, we recognised the need for an end-to-end service that combines our premium products with expert installation that we’d be happy to put our name to” said Matt Shaw, Technical Director at Climadoor.

Black internal bifold doors from Climadoor, fully fitted

“This scheme completely underscores our commitment to providing a superior customer experience, from browsing and purchasing, to having the perfect doors installed in their homes.

During the trial stages of the scheme, we saw a really positive response from both customers and fitters alike, we’re really pleased that it’s proved to be a great move and we’re proud to be able to take it to the next stage”.

Satisfied customers have praised Climadoor for the outstanding service and product quality. One reviewer shared: “The installation process was smooth, and the doors look incredible - exactly what we envisioned!” Another highlighted the reliability of the technical support available and value for money.

What are the Benefits to Installers?

Aluminium Crittall-style Patio Doors from Climadoor

Climadoor are really excited to roll out the Approved Installer Scheme on a larger scale to benefit both end users and tradespeople, and there are a host of benefits for professional installers.

By joining, installers will not only gain industry recognition but also receive valuable support such as lead generation, exclusive membership pricing and ongoing technical assistance from their own dedicated Account Manager.

Matt said: “The scheme is free to join and access to marketing materials and networking opportunities will help installers grow their business, making sure they remain up-to-date with the latest techniques and getting the inside track on product developments. Offering membership pricing is also our commitment to becoming more of a one stop shop for tradespeople and businesses too, so the scheme will hopefully improve both the installer experience and the overall satisfaction of Climadoor customers. So far so good!”

Who is Climadoor?

Part of the Derby-based Vibrant Doors family, Climadoor is a premier manufacturer of high-quality doors, ranging from internal oak doors to aluminium Crittall-style patio doors and fire doors. Launched in 2015, they offer innovative designs and sustainable options to homeowners and developers across the UK, with a focus on durability, energy efficiency and style.

Visit the Climadoor website for more information on joining the Approved Installer network or how to connect with a certified installer.