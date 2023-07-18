Beck calls out to Clay Cross community

Michaela Garner, organiser and instigator of the Kenning Park Forest School, a valued group within the Clay Cross community, set up the venture at her own cost.

With support from the Parish Council, the forest school focuses on wellbeing through creativity and togetherness.

The woodland site, gifted by the council, has now been hit with a spate of vandalism. Michaela bought cameras to try and deter the damage, but the cameras were also vandalised. With funding limited, this valuable community project was in danger of closing.

Beck's Rock Box in Clay Cross

Ian Bexton, known in Clay Cross as Beck, from Beck’s Rock Box has now organised a fund-raising event on Saturday, August 19 at 7:30pm.

Beck said: “It’s just a welcoming group that encompasses anybody. It’s a wellbeing thing and it helps a lot of people out.”

Parish Councillor Gerry Morley, and Billy McNeill are also on board to help raise funds to keep the forest school going.

Beck add: “The community has really got behind it.”

The Clay Cross Social Centre has offered their venue free of charge. Local businesses have donated prizes for a raffle. Local musician Leighton Hendon is performing for free.

All are welcome and the entry fee is £2. There is also a bingo night on August 12 at the same venue, with prize money donated from parish funds with aim to raise even more for the Forest School.