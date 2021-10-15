Clay Cross coffee shop raises funds for clean water charity

Host Coffee is taking part in UK Coffee Week between 19 and 22 October. The charity scheme was set up to support Project Waterfall, who aim to bring clean water, sanitation and education to coffee-growing communities.

Owner Christian O’Connell said Host would donate 10p for every coffee they sold throughout next week, having been inspired to get involved after visiting impoverished areas whilst working as cabin crew for British Airways.

“I decided to take this opportunity to give a little back after my past experiences travelling as cabin crew to some of the poorest areas of the world.

Christian O’Connell hopes to raise money for coffee growing communities that cannot access clean water.

“All funds raised go directly to Project Waterfall, to help coffee-growing communities across the world who still live without the basics that we take for granted.

“If I can only make a little change to some of the coffee growing communities then I still know I’m making a difference.”

According to Project Waterfall, 785 million people globally lack clean water- many of whom live in the isolated, rural areas where coffee is grown.

The scheme aims to end the water crisis for those involved in the coffee supply chain. Since 2011, Project Waterfall has raised over £1.5 million and helped improve the lives of more than 70,000 people in countries such as Nicaragua, Vietnam and Uganda.

The funds donated this year will go towards a four-year programme of work to provide clean water to 10,000 people in the rural Jabi Tehran region of Ethiopia.