City Taxis welcome Chesterfield Royal Hospital Charity as their Chesterfield Charity of the Year

Chesterfield Royal Charity supports both the patients and staff at the hospital, by improving the environment and facilities on offer, all designed to enhance care and wellbeing. Through donations, the charity goes above and beyond to provide more than what is offered through ‘normal NHS funding’, from relaxation gardens and MRI scanners to water stations and mental health support for staff.

The Charity is currently working on their ‘Care for the Carers Appeal’ which is funding a £2m Health and Wellbeing Hub, which is being built on the hospital site. The Hub will offer all staff a safe place to actively look after their mental and physical health and wellbeing. Amongst the hub’s facilities will be a gym, counselling rooms and complimentary therapies.

The vision for Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s £2m Health and Wellbeing Hub, which is currently being built on the hospital site.

Sacha Skinner, Marketing Manager at City Taxis, said: “Since finalising our City Charity strategy earlier this year, we have worked with our Site Managers to select several local charities that we believe could really benefit from our support.

“In the summer we teamed up with Sheffield Hospitals Charity to throw a ‘Thank You NHS Gala Ball’, where all funds were donated to the charity’s ‘We’ve Got You’ Campaign - dedicated to supporting the mental health and wellbeing of NHS staff across Sheffield Teaching Hospitals.

“When we learned that Chesterfield Royal Charity were also working on a large project to support the health and wellbeing of their staff, we knew this was something we wanted to get involved with.

“We are very proud to be supporting such a wonderful charity and very much looking forward to getting involved in lots of fundraising activities and volunteering to support this project.”

Ken Godber, Director at Chesterfield Royal Charity, said: “We are extremely proud to welcome City Taxis on board to support for our ‘Care for the Carers’ appeal. We know the Health and Wellbeing Hub will make a huge difference to the 4,500 colleagues working at the hospital.