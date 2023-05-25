News you can trust since 1855
City Taxis take on B&B Vehicles in Charity Football Match

Leading taxi and private hire firm City Taxis went head-to-head with Chesterfield vehicle hire company B&B Vehicles in a charity football match to raise money for The Sheffield 1000 and Support Dogs.
By Sacha SkinnerContributor
Published 25th May 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read

The Sheffield 1000 aims to get 1000 people donating £1 each week, with the money donated to local charities and good causes every week of the year. Support Dogs train puppies into support dogs for people with epilepsy, autism and other disabilities in their day to day lives.

The game, which took place at Bramall Lane, was organised by City Taxis’ Business Development Director Paul Gosney and B&B Vehicles’ Maz Kenyon, with the support of City’s long-standing commercial partners Sheffield United.

After a strong start by City, B&B pulled it back with an equaliser that meant it was 1-1 when the final whistle blew. With a tense penalty shootout deciding the winner, City managed to come out on top after professional footballer Joe Green saved three of the five shots.

The City Taxis and B&B Vehicles teamsThe City Taxis and B&B Vehicles teams
Paul Gosney, Business Development Director at City Taxis, said: “It was great to manage the City Taxis team to victory today, all for a good cause. After a strong 90 minutes from both sides, it was a fantastic ending to a brilliant day, where we raised both funds and awareness for our chosen charity, The Sheffield 1000.”

Maz Kenyon, representing B&B Vehicles, said: “Playing on the pitch where Sheffield United had just gained promotion to the Premier League was an unbelievable feeling, and doing it for such a great cause made it even better.”

