The Sheffield 1000 aims to get 1000 people donating £1 each week, with the money donated to local charities and good causes every week of the year. Support Dogs train puppies into support dogs for people with epilepsy, autism and other disabilities in their day to day lives.

The game, which took place at Bramall Lane, was organised by City Taxis’ Business Development Director Paul Gosney and B&B Vehicles’ Maz Kenyon, with the support of City’s long-standing commercial partners Sheffield United.

After a strong start by City, B&B pulled it back with an equaliser that meant it was 1-1 when the final whistle blew. With a tense penalty shootout deciding the winner, City managed to come out on top after professional footballer Joe Green saved three of the five shots.

The City Taxis and B&B Vehicles teams

Paul Gosney, Business Development Director at City Taxis, said: “It was great to manage the City Taxis team to victory today, all for a good cause. After a strong 90 minutes from both sides, it was a fantastic ending to a brilliant day, where we raised both funds and awareness for our chosen charity, The Sheffield 1000.”