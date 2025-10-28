Circulayo among exclusive cohort chosen for Mastercard Start Path Programme

Circulayo was founded in 2021, and have since supported businesses from all industries with reuse technology across the UK.

Circulayo, the Derby-based start-up transforming reusable packaging with smart technology, has been selected as one of just eleven start-ups worldwide to join the latest cohort of Mastercard Start Path’s Emerging Fintech programme.

Following a competitive, global selection process, the eleven selected companies bring expertise in high-growth sectors.

This marks a significant milestone for Circulayo in its mission to reduce single-use packaging waste and carbon emissions through circular technology solutions.

Circulayo is among those chosen for its innovative technology that supports a circular economy, enabling smart lifecycle management for reusable packaging, consumer engagement and rewards, and Deposit Return System (DRS).

Through the programme, Circulayo gains the opportunity to access Mastercard's extensive global network, fintech expertise, and resources.

Start Path provides the opportunity to develop Circulayo's key innovations, including the Tap & Return technology for seamless packaging returns and the AppNostic rewards-based system that incentivises sustainable consumer behaviour.

“We are incredibly honoured to have been selected for the Mastercard Start Path’s Emerging Fintech programme. This is a key milestone in scaling circular solutions that are accessible and valuable for both businesses and consumers. We’re proud to be part of the programme, and eager to accelerate our growth with the support of the Mastercard Start Path Programme.” – Andy Flinn, Founder & CEO of Circulayo

Mastercard’s fintech expertise will be invaluable to Circulayo as it scales its circular solutions, explores strategic partnerships, and expands across the UK and into international markets.

Since 2014, the award-winning programme has worked with over 500 start-ups worldwide, providing tailored support pipelines for high-growth businesses.

Over the coming months, Circulayo will participate in the virtual engagement programme, connecting with Mastercard's ecosystem of partners and customers worldwide. With this support, Circulayo is poised to accelerate its vision to make reuse simple, rewarding, and widely adopted.