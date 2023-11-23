Christmas tree overflows with tributes as Gillotts launches its festive appeal

A funeral firm says it is having to order a second Christmas tree for one of its offices after it attracted an “unprecedented” crowd to the launch of its annual festive remembrance appeal.

More than 100 people accepted the invitation to write a tribute to a loved one on a label and hang it on the branches of a tree at Gillotts Funeral Directors in Heanor, as the town turned on its Christmas lights.

And although Gillotts Funeral Directors has run out of space on its initial tree, it is still encouraging people to leave their messages at their Abbott Street branch with a new tree set to arrive soon.

Anthony Topley, a partner at Gillotts, said: “We had an unprecedented number of visitors to our launch at Heanor and quite simply could not have had a better first event in our Christmas Tree appeal.

The Gillotts team with their Heanor Christmas tree

“We served hot dogs and hot chocolate and there was a wonderful atmosphere, with lots of tears and laughter and so many people leaving messages that we’re going to have to get a new tree.

“The appeal is a highlight of our year because we raise loads of money for good causes and catch up with our families from the year gone by. It’s a great chance for us to see our families in different circumstances and we really enjoy people dropping in and enjoying themselves.”

The event was the first of five tree launches scheduled to take place at Gillotts this year, with more trees set to be erected at its offices in Eastwood, Kimberley, Selston and Stapleford.

The company has run the appeal for nearly 20 years and in common with previous years, for every label that is left on its trees it will donate £1 to a host of local good causes.

This year they are Salcare in Heanor, the Haven Centre Food Bank in Stapleford, the Tin Hat Centre’s food bank in Selston and the Eastwood Food Bank, which helps families in both Eastwood and Kimberley.

The company is also keen to receive more donations of non-perishable items that it can donate to local food banks.