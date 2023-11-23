‘Chief Reindeer Keeper’ and ‘Director of Toy Making’ appointed at popular Derbyshire farm park

‘Chief Reindeer Keeper’, ‘Head of Christmas Puddings’ and ‘Director of Toy Making’ are amongst a raft of promotions the team at award-winning tourist destination Bluebells Farm Park are celebrating this festive period.

The park, located in Spondon, has transformed its working dairy farm and park into a winter wonderland for its ‘Santa’s Enchanted Christmas’ event and as part of this, needed experts heading up various parts of the complex and finely tuned operations of the event to create Christmas sparkle and joy for each and every child who visits.

The magical festive event, which starts on Saturday 25th November and runs every weekend up until Christmas eve, gives little ones the chance to meet real reindeer, unleash their creativity at the brand-new Create-a-Bear workshop and take home their very own cuddly toy - plus receive a gift that shoots out from the magical chimney in a billow of festive smoke.

Ella Brown, co-owner of Bluebells Farm Park, said: “We wanted to have a bit of fun on the park to celebrate our much-loved Christmas event and what better way to get in the festive spirit than turning our job titles into something right out of Santa’s grotto!

Cathy Parsons, Chief Reindeer Keeper at Bluebells Farm Park

“We’re a family-run farm park and the team is an extension of that, so when they ask if they can be Chief Teddy Maker, we say, why not!”

Each year Bluebells’ Christmas event is a sell-out with families attending from across the region and beyond. Hosted on the 320-acre farm, this year’s event is expected to be bigger and better than ever before, as it is jam-packed with new activities.

New to this year is the Create-a-Bear Elf Workshop, Santa’s Storytime, real reindeer, and reindeer food making. For those looking to experience the magic again, they can expect to see the return of the Magical Chimney where children can choose a toy and Humbug the Elf’s Tractor Shed.

Those looking to have a warming pitstop can head over to the Alphine Bar for a homemade hot chocolate made from the milk of Bluebells’ own cows on the farm. Visitors can also experience two festive flavours of its delicious luxury artisan ice cream, Christmas Pudding and Chocolate Orange.

Cathy Pearson, who is the parks Operation Manager, will take on the additional responsibility of becoming Chief Reindeer Keeper this Christmas. She said: “Working on the farm over the Christmas period is just the dream, seeing all the children’s face’s light up is the reason why we do all of this, and makes it so worth it. We want to create a place which feels so magical and this year, the team has done an incredible job to bring it to life.”