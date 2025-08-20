Chesterfield’s Musclecoach UK shortlisted for national Small Business Award
Founded by Luke Beastall in 2015, Musclecoach UK has built a strong reputation for helping people transform their health and confidence through personalised coaching the past 10 years.
“This recognition is incredible,” said Luke. “We started with the simple aim of helping everyday people live healthier lives.
To now be shortlisted for a national award shows just how far we’ve come, and it’s only the beginning.”
The U.K. Small Business Awards spotlight the most inspiring and hardworking independent businesses across the country. Winners will be revealed later this year at a special ceremony celebrating small business success.
About Musclecoach UK
Based in Chesterfield, Musclecoach UK is dedicated to transforming lives through tailored fitness coaching. The business empowers clients to achieve long-lasting results by focusing on strength, health, and confidence.
- email: [email protected]
- visit: musclecoach.org