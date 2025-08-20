Chesterfield’s Musclecoach UK shortlisted for national Small Business Award

By Luke Beastall
Contributor
Published 20th Aug 2025, 18:42 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 15:36 BST
Local fitness brand Musclecoach UK is flexing its muscles on the national stage after being shortlisted for Best Small Business at the UK Small Business Awards.

Founded by Luke Beastall in 2015, Musclecoach UK has built a strong reputation for helping people transform their health and confidence through personalised coaching the past 10 years.

“This recognition is incredible,” said Luke. “We started with the simple aim of helping everyday people live healthier lives.

To now be shortlisted for a national award shows just how far we’ve come, and it’s only the beginning.”

The U.K. Small Business Awards spotlight the most inspiring and hardworking independent businesses across the country. Winners will be revealed later this year at a special ceremony celebrating small business success.

About Musclecoach UK

Based in Chesterfield, Musclecoach UK is dedicated to transforming lives through tailored fitness coaching. The business empowers clients to achieve long-lasting results by focusing on strength, health, and confidence.

