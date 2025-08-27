Chesterfield’s Musclecoach UK reaches national spotlight as finalist in UK Small Business Awards

A Derbyshire fitness business is gaining national attention for its exceptional growth and impact. Musclecoach UK, founded in Chesterfield by personal trainer-turned-entrepreneur Luke Beastall, has been named a finalist in the Best Small Business category at the prestigious UK Small Business Awards 2025.

Celebrated for championing health and wellbeing through personalised coaching, the business is now being recognised as one of the country’s top independent enterprises—ten years after launching from modest beginnings.

“This kind of recognition means the world to us,” said Beastall. “We’ve always focused on helping people live healthier, more confident lives. Being shortlisted for a national award shows how far we’ve come, but we’re just getting started.”

A Decade of Transformation

Launched in 2015, Musclecoach UK began as a local personal training venture and steadily grew into a national fitness brand, offering bespoke training programmes and digital coaching to clients across the UK. The business takes a holistic approach, targeting not only physical strength but also mindset, lifestyle, and long-term health.

Musclecoach UK’s tailored programmes and motivational coaching style have helped build a strong and loyal client base. Beastall credits the company’s success to staying true to its mission of empowering individuals and making fitness a sustainable part of everyday life.

Celebrating the UK’s Best in Business

​The UK Small Business Awards highlight outstanding independent businesses across a wide range of sectors. Judged on innovation, growth, and community impact, the awards honour those going above and beyond in today’s fast-moving business landscape.

Luke Beastall

As a finalist, Musclecoach UK stands alongside a select group of small businesses making significant contributions to their industries and communities. The winners will be announced later this year at a prestigious ceremony attended by top figures in the UK business community.

A Win for Chesterfield’s Entrepreneurial Spirit

Musclecoach UK’s national recognition reflects positively on Chesterfield’s thriving business scene. The town is fast becoming known for cultivating innovative start-ups and independent ventures that punch well above their weight.

“This shortlisting is a win not just for Musclecoach UK, but for the whole Chesterfield business community,” said a representative from the local Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a testament to what can be achieved when vision, passion, and hard work come together.”

Looking Ahead

With a growing team and new services on the horizon, Beastall says the business is focused on scaling its impact while remaining rooted in its core values. From online coaching to community-focused initiatives, Musclecoach UK continues to explore new ways to inspire healthy change.

“The award nomination is a proud moment,” Beastall said, “but what truly drives us is seeing the real-life results of our work. Helping people feel better in themselves—that’s the true measure of success.”