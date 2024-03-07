Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After the success of their monthly supper clubs, where they turn their Chesterfield shop into a cheese and wine bar, The Cheese Factor is now offering Davidsons Masterclasses. These events will be a more formal sit down tasting and discussion of different themes hosted by The Cheese Factor’s own sommelier Alicia Wright.

The first event will be held at Pig and Pump on March 14, at 7pm, when the theme will be Old World Vs New World, focussing on the same wines but from different countries of the world – as well as cheese to pair with them with and some top tips for pairing cheese and wine. The tickets cost £30 each and can be bought from the shop or via Eventbrite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alicia said: “We wanted to offer something different from The Cheese Factor a more formal event where people can have a discussion and hopefully learn more about cheese and wine and enjoy a taste of all different types and learn why they pair well together.”

The events will be hosted by The Cheese Factor's own sommelier Alicia.