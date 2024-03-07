Chesterfield’s Cheese Factor launches cheese and wine masterclasses
After the success of their monthly supper clubs, where they turn their Chesterfield shop into a cheese and wine bar, The Cheese Factor is now offering Davidsons Masterclasses. These events will be a more formal sit down tasting and discussion of different themes hosted by The Cheese Factor’s own sommelier Alicia Wright.
The first event will be held at Pig and Pump on March 14, at 7pm, when the theme will be Old World Vs New World, focussing on the same wines but from different countries of the world – as well as cheese to pair with them with and some top tips for pairing cheese and wine. The tickets cost £30 each and can be bought from the shop or via Eventbrite.
Alicia said: “We wanted to offer something different from The Cheese Factor a more formal event where people can have a discussion and hopefully learn more about cheese and wine and enjoy a taste of all different types and learn why they pair well together.”
Davidsons Cheese Factor is a much-loved family run business in Chesterfield which has being in the town for 64 years now. The business was founded by Roy Davidson, a famous face in the town centre for many years, and the shop is now managed by his son, Simon. Products are sourced from all over Europe, with prime examples of British, French and other continental cheeses always available.