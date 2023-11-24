Twelve of Chesterfield’s indie shops have gathered together to make a Christmas hamper prize draw for the town’s shoppers.
With each shop donating a gift, from vouchers to dog bandanas, from haircuts to cream teas, the hamper promises to be a Christmas delight for the winner.
To enter the hamper raffle, just visit any of the shops below for your free raffle ticket. Each shop has thirty tickets available. Tickets are available from Monday December 4 until Saturday, December 9. The draw will be made on Friday, December 15. Read on to hear what the indie shop owners have to offer, and what they’re putting into the hamper.
1. TwelfthCraft
Caroline: “I sell pre-loved and new doll’s houses, accessories and furniture. Everything you could possibly need for your doll’s house. And in addition I sell stocking gifts. And little Christmas trees, tinsel, stockings, little Santas, little Rudolphs, sledges… for putting into your doll’s house.”
Hamper prize: £15 gift voucher. Photo: (in the Shambles)
2. Tallbird Records
Maria: “A traditional record shop, selling a mixture of new and second-hand vinyl and CD’s, as well as a whole bunch of music related merchandise and gift ideas. We’ve got an exciting competition based on our window. So you can come along and name the album sleeves that are in the window and tell us what they are, and be entered into a draw to win a huge load of goodies.”
Hamper prize: £20 gift voucher. Photo: (on Soresby Street)
3. The Little Ark
Gary: “A sustainable toy shop, that covers age range 0 to 8, with wooden toys. We also do toys made out of sugar cane and also bamboo. We go as sustainable as possible, wherever we can. We’ve got all our Christmas display out. Advent calendars, the trains, and anything Christmas related.” Hamper prize: chocolates and biscuits. Photo: (at Vicar Lane shopping centre)
4. Vintage Tea Rooms
Sharon: “We always describe it as an escape from reality. We don’t have wi-fi. We have nice subdued music, and great service. And we’re doing Christmas cream teas.”
Hamper prize: cream tea for two voucher. Photo: (at Vicar Lane shopping centre)