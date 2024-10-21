Chesterfield wedding venue dresser wants a win at The Wedding Industry Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Phoenix Wedding and Event Hire wants a win at The Wedding Industry Awards 2025 and has been announced as a Regional Finalist in the hotly fought Venue Stylist category with the aim of being recognised as the best in the East Midlands

Sam Nix, Director said: “My company ethos is to reduce, recycle and keep cost down for all involved. I was unhappy in my full-time employment, so I set up business is 2022 and this year I quit my full-time job to do this! I have an extensive list of services which include: venue dressing, hire many items, grow/source/pick/dry and package biodegradable petal confetti, make personalised items, set up service where customers use their own decorations, on the day coordination, Bridal party dressing service, sub contract other suppliers, provide FREE wedding styling/coordination/dresses/suits/flowers for critically ill/end of life patients-whether they are the Bride and Groom or a close family member.”

The first step on the road to National glory will be a triumph at the Regional Awards event in November. Here, the companies that have received the best feedback from their clients and have caught the eye of the expert Judging Panel will be crowned Regional Winner in November before progressing to the National Finals in January 2025.

“Since 2011 The Wedding Industry Awards has been dedicated to recognising and rewarding excellence in the wedding industry and this year’s Regional Finalists are clearly at the top of their game,” says Damian Bailey, founder of The Wedding Industry Awards. “Our awards are unique as they are voted by recent wedding couples and it’s not the total number of votes that companies receive that leads to success. Instead, we focus on the quality of the feedback they get from eligible couples, amongst other things. Larger companies and talented individuals compete on a level playing field and the best wedding suppliers always rise to the top.”

It’s been a great year for Phoenix Wedding and Event Hire, rising from the ashes already with 30 completed bookings, a new landing page on Google Ads, press coverage by Derbyshire Times and Ashgate Hospice and they’re hoping to end the year on a high.

Sam says that winning the TWIA will be just amazing and finish off a great year even better by winning the award.