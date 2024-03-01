Chesterfield wedding singer crowned one of the best in the country at the Hitched awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hitched.co.uk, a leading wedding planning platform and part of The Knot Worldwide Inc., has announced the winners of the third annual Hitched Wedding Awards. More than 23,000 wedding vendors registered on the site have all been in the running to win an acclaimed industry title.

Chloe Boulton, from Chesterfield, has been named one of the Hitched Wedding Awards 2024 winners in the Wedding Music and DJs category, making her one of the most recommended professionals by newlyweds on Hitched.co.uk. The awards are based on reviews left by married couples in the past year.

Chloe received a total of 22 reviews on their online storefront on Hitched.co.uk and a rating of 5.0 out of 5 determined by the couples who planned their weddings with her.

Winning a Hitched Wedding Award is not only a great accolade for any business, it also demonstrates the excellent service the vendor offers to their couples. In the words of José Melo, Vice President of Sales EMEA, LATAM & India “Wedding vendors have been through a lot in the past five years, and 2023 was a chance for many to feel that normal service has finally resumed.