Chesterfield warehouse set for major extension to add extra 25,000 new storage spaces

A storage business has announced a new extension at its Chesterfield facility.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read

Magnavale is a cold storage facility based off J29 of the M1 with over 500,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space.

Concrete foundations for the facility have been poured and over the course of the summer, steelwork construction of the cold store will take place.

On completion, the expansion will add a significant 25,000 pallet positions to the cold stores’ existing capacity of 40,000, bringing the total pallet capacity of the facility to 65,000, making it one of the largest cold stores in the area.

This expansion will not only accommodate the increasing volumes of Magnavale’s existing customers but also open doors to new customers.

Magnavale’s Chesterfield facility is the UK’s largest supplier of blast freezing solutions.

