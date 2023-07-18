Some of the fun and games organised for employees at the fulfilment centre included games and giveaways. The events were organised by Amazon in Chesterfield to say thank you to the team for the work they do delivering for customers around the UK.

Claire Aulton, a team member from Amazon in Chesterfield who took part in the Prime Day fun, commented on the week, saying: “We had a great time celebrating together during Prime Day. We appreciated the chance to have fun and bond as a team as we prepared for a busy, rewarding week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon Chesterfield’s Site Leader, Kris Hammond added: “Prime Day is an exciting time for customers and colleagues alike, so it’s important we set time aside to mark the occasion. Our week of fun provided us with an opportunity to celebrate together while delivering for our customers.”

Amazon team in Chesterfield celebrating Prime Day. Photo: Amazon

Amazon employees receive competitive pay and comprehensive benefits. Pay starts between £11 and £12 per hour per hour depending on location and employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package, including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection and an employee discount as well as a company pension plan.