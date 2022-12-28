The Chesterfield branch of Lidl has teamed up with Matlock-based River Network to support the charity’s food and toy bank, which even delivers help to local homes direct

“We are a bit like a Uber Eats for the marginalised, we’ve also just opened another local foodstore and distribution service,” says Terry Eckersley, the charity’s CEO.

River Network has partnered with local Lidl Chesterfield to help serve the county with our growing food bank, helping local families who are in need.

Lidl is supporting River Network's toy and foodbank campaign

A spokesperson for Lidl Chesterfield said “We are really happy to have partnered with River Network to help feed the local families to benefit the families of Derbyshire who need our support, it’s the kind donations of our customers this Christmas.”