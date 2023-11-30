Chesterfield solicitor lights up Bolsover Castle with 'Fame, Fashion, and Fortune' exhibition

Legal eagle-by-day, Lacey Bates-Blinkho, has been helping bring a taste of Christmas past to Bolsover Castle. She has become a key figure in the Fame, Fashion and Fortune project which is now on display until the end of January 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The touring exhibition – which is set to visit various stately homes and museums in the region in the coming months - is sponsored by Lacey's firm, Graysons Solicitors.

Various members of staff have been part of a team of volunteers working tirelessly to re-create the costumes worn by the influential women connected with Bolsover, stretching right back to Bess of Hardwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fame, Fashion, and Fortune has attracted nearly £50,000 in National Lottery Funding and is being coordinated by Bolsover Parish Church.

Fame, Fashion and Fortune on display at Bolsover Castle

Caroline Murray, partner at Graysons, added: "We're a firm that has a long and proud history of championing the careers of women. To be involved in 'Fame, Fashion, and Fortune' is a great privilege, and we're proud to have the opportunity to help tell the inspiring stories of these great women who helped shape our region. Special thanks have to go to Lacey Bates-Blinkho – she has truly gone above and beyond the call of duty once again!"

Graysons Solicitors specialise in property, family law, lifetime planning, private wealth, wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, personal injury, occupational illness and clinical negligence.

The law firm first formed in 1925 and currently employs around 65 staff.