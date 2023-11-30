Chesterfield solicitor lights up Bolsover Castle with 'Fame, Fashion, and Fortune' exhibition
The touring exhibition – which is set to visit various stately homes and museums in the region in the coming months - is sponsored by Lacey's firm, Graysons Solicitors.
Various members of staff have been part of a team of volunteers working tirelessly to re-create the costumes worn by the influential women connected with Bolsover, stretching right back to Bess of Hardwick.
Fame, Fashion, and Fortune has attracted nearly £50,000 in National Lottery Funding and is being coordinated by Bolsover Parish Church.
Caroline Murray, partner at Graysons, added: "We're a firm that has a long and proud history of championing the careers of women. To be involved in 'Fame, Fashion, and Fortune' is a great privilege, and we're proud to have the opportunity to help tell the inspiring stories of these great women who helped shape our region. Special thanks have to go to Lacey Bates-Blinkho – she has truly gone above and beyond the call of duty once again!"
