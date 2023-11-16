Chesterfield site manager lands prestigious Seal of Excellence industry award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Russon has won the National House Building Council (NHBC)’s Pride in the Job Seal of Excellence, following his Pride in the job Quality Award in the first round of the competition in June. He achieved the awards for his work at Bovis Homes’ Brimington Heights in Chesterfield and has since been promoted to Area Build Manager.

The NHBC’s Pride in the Job awards celebrates site managers who have achieved the very highest standards in housebuilding. It is the most highly regarded competition in the housebuilding industry and a prestigious benchmark for exceptional site managers.

Michael, aged 32, has worked for Vistry for five years and says he feels incredible after receiving the award: “Winning the seal of excellence is the greatest achievement of my career, without a doubt. It is fantastic to not only feel personally recognised for my time, hard work and dedication, but also that of my team who work tirelessly to ensure the homes at Brimington Heights are built to the highest standards.”

Michael Russon with Neil Smith, Assistant Site Manager

Rob Spittles, regional managing director at Vistry Yorkshire, said: “We are absolutely delighted to see Michael win this award and receive industry wide recognition for his hard work at Brimington Heights. The daily commitment he has shown demonstrates his passion for delivering the very highest quality of homes for our customers, something we are incredibly proud of here at Vistry Yorkshire. We are certain this is the first of many awards for Michael.”

Now in its 43rd year, judging for the NHBC Pride in the Job Awards is rigorous, with each site manager assessed across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

Commenting on the Awards, Steve Wood, Chief Executive, NHBC said: “For more than four decades, Pride in the Job has underpinned NHBC’s purpose of raising standards in house building. The competition recognises the best site managers in the UK, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence. We are celebrating the vital role site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites and to exacting construction quality standards.

“NHBC’s Pride in the Job Awards are an important part of our work to help homeowners by driving improvements in construction quality. We believe the calibre of the site manager and the way they inspire their site team have the greatest influence on the quality of the finished home. Winning site managers tell us it motivates them to give a little extra and to strive for ever-higher standards in the houses they build.

“Congratulations to all the 2023 Pride in the Job Regional and Seal of Excellence winners. They are an inspiration and should be very proud of the quality of new homes they are creating.”