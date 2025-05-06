Chesterfield showcases £2 billion regeneration vision at UKREiiF 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield is set to unveil its ambitious £2 billion regeneration programme at the UK Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) in Leeds from May 20–22, positioning itself as one of the most exciting growth areas in the East Midlands.

Chesterfield’s presence will focus on a wide range of investment-ready opportunities across housing, town centre regeneration, green industries, advanced manufacturing, retail, leisure, and tourism.

Attendees can explore Chesterfield’s £2 billion transformation journey, learn more about current developments, and connect with decision-makers directly.

Investment discussions at UKREiiF

The borough is a key player in the East Midlands' advanced manufacturing sector, anchored by the highly successful Markham Vale enterprise zone at Junction 29a of the M1. Home to dozens of businesses and built with infrastructure to scale, Markham Vale exemplifies the strategic commercial opportunity that Chesterfield is keen to promote.

Further strengthening the borough’s investment case is its inclusion in the East Midlands Investment Zone, with two sites at Staveley offering financial incentives for companies in green technologies and advanced manufacturing.

Chesterfield’s town centre is undergoing a major transformation, with investment creating vibrant opportunities for new homes, leisure, retail, hotel developments, and modern office space. These enhancements are not only improving the quality of life for residents but also attracting a new wave of businesses and visitors.

Andrew Byrne, Chair of Destination Chesterfield, commented: “Chesterfield’s regeneration story is one of ambition, collaboration, and real momentum. We’re delivering well-connected, future-proofed developments that unlock value across multiple sectors—from housing and advanced manufacturing to town centre regeneration and the visitor economy.

“With a proactive local authority, strategic location, and a shared commitment to inclusive growth, we’re creating an environment where investors and businesses can thrive. We are ready to welcome your business.”

Cllr Tricia Gilby, Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “Chesterfield is on the rise. Over the past decade, we’ve seen a wave of transformation, and we’re just getting started.

“Our borough is becoming a magnet for innovation, sustainable growth, and talent. From housing and advanced manufacturing to retail and hospitality, we’re inviting investors and partners to be part of Chesterfield’s next exciting chapter.”

Destination Chesterfield will join a united delegation in the brand-new East Midlands Pavilion, which will present a bold new vision for inclusive growth across the region.

Mayor of the East Midlands Claire Ward will lead the East Midlands team, which also includes the leadership team from the East Midlands Combined County Authority, Destination Chesterfield, Marketing Derby, Invest in Nottingham, Invest in Derbyshire and East Midlands Freeport.