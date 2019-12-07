Chesterfield shopping centre thinks big with large screen launch

A Chesterfield shopping centre is thinking big this Christmas – with the launch of a new jumbo screen.

The new “big screen” at Vicar Lane Shopping Centre was officially launched today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by famous Derbyshire explorer Nigel Vardy.

Derbyshire explorer Nigel Vardy cuts the ribbon to launch Vicar Lane shopping centre's new big screen in Chesterfield.

This was followed by a series of screenings from new independent stores at Vicar Lane – Shop Indie and Rate Cute – as well as Let’s Go Peak District and Destination Chesterfield.

The LED screen is located outdoors on St. James’ Square and will be used throughout the year to create a “much more animated focal point” and a “lively new meeting area” for shoppers - as well as being a key feature in free events run by Vicar Lane.

The screen installation is seen as the first step in a list of improvements planned by Alterx, which bought the centre out of administration earlier in the year.

Shaun Brown, centre manager, said: “The launch of our big screen was a huge success.

Derbyshire explorer Nigel Vardy, second from left, joins staff from Alterx, from left, David Goldstein, Marta Sauri and David Sowerby at the launch of Alterx's big screen in Vicar Lane shopping centre, Chesterfield.

“We’re absolutely thrilled so many members of the business and consumer community came out to show their support for this project – the first in a string of exciting plans we have for Vicar Lane.”

A spokesman for Destination Chesterfield, which works to promote the town, said: “The launch event gave delegates the opportunity to be among the first in Chesterfield to see the screen in action and hear future plans for the screen – which is set to promote local businesses and show free-to-air sports and events – from Vicar Lane and Alterx.”