Chesterfield shopping centre thinks big with large screen launch

A Chesterfield shopping centre is thinking big this Christmas – with the launch of a new jumbo screen.
The new “big screen” at Vicar Lane Shopping Centre was officially launched today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by famous Derbyshire explorer Nigel Vardy.
This was followed by a series of screenings from new independent stores at Vicar Lane – Shop Indie and Rate Cute – as well as Let’s Go Peak District and Destination Chesterfield.
The LED screen is located outdoors on St. James’ Square and will be used throughout the year to create a “much more animated focal point” and a “lively new meeting area” for shoppers - as well as being a key feature in free events run by Vicar Lane.
The screen installation is seen as the first step in a list of improvements planned by Alterx, which bought the centre out of administration earlier in the year.
Shaun Brown, centre manager, said: “The launch of our big screen was a huge success.
“We’re absolutely thrilled so many members of the business and consumer community came out to show their support for this project – the first in a string of exciting plans we have for Vicar Lane.”
A spokesman for Destination Chesterfield, which works to promote the town, said: “The launch event gave delegates the opportunity to be among the first in Chesterfield to see the screen in action and hear future plans for the screen – which is set to promote local businesses and show free-to-air sports and events – from Vicar Lane and Alterx.”