Staff at the Burlington Street salon wore pink to raise money and awareness of the work of the hospice, as well holding a bake sale.

Half of all money taken at the salon on Wednesday, October 12, will be donated to the hospice and they also held a raffle with prizes including beauty treatments and products.

The salon’s Raegan Hardcastle said they took part in the challenge in memory of her dad Michael Hardcastle, of Chesterfield, who was cared for by the hospice.

All the staff from Salon DM fund raising for Ashgate Hospice

She added: “What the staff do is beyond words. From the moment they took my dad under their wing, we were held tight and guided through the worst time of our lives with respect, kindness and compassion.

“Until you need them (and I sincerely hope you don’t), you won’t realise the difference Ashgate Hospice makes. Please support us to support Ashgate Hospice because they really do make the darkest of days that little more bearable.

“Dad always said “it is what it is” but on those days when he needed someone to do something, change his pain relief, organise a scan, help him understand and pull rank with his care plan Helen was there. Helen and the team are simply incredible.”

To find out more, call the salon on 01246 221577 or visit their facebook page.

