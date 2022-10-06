Chesterfield salon goes pink for Ashgate Hospice

Staff at the Burlington Street salon will be wearing pink to raise money and awareness of the work of the hospice, as well holding a bake sale on Saturday, October 15.

Half of all money taken at the salon on Wednesday, October 12, will be donated to the hospice and they are also holding a raffle with prizes including beauty treatments and products, as well as two first-class train ticket to London and back

The salon’s Raegan Hardcastle said: “We are taking part in the Ashgate week ‘wear pink’ in memory of Michael Hardcastle and every single family that have walked through the doors of Ashgate hospice. What the staff do is beyond words. From the moment they took my dad under their wing, we were held tight and guided through the worst time of our lives with respect, kindness and compassion.

“Until you need them (and I sincerely hope you don’t), you won’t realise the difference Ashgate Hospice makes.Please support us to support Ashgate Hospice because they really do make the darkest of days that little more bearable.

“Dad always said “it is what it is” but on those days when he needed someone to do something, change his pain relief, organise a scan, help him understand and pull rank with his care plan Helen was there. Helen and the team are simply incredible. Please help us to help others.”