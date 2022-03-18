Chesterfield renewable energy company starts project to cut over 200 tonnes of carbon emissions at international port

Custom Solar, a renewable energy company based at the Dunston Innovation Centre, has begun the installation of a groundbreaking solar and battery system at Portsmouth International Port.

The company will incorporate roof-mounted solar panels across a number of buildings, and the port will become the first in the UK to feature a large mega-watt sized battery and solar canopies.

When completed this summer, the power produced by the 2,660 solar panels will contribute around 35% of the site’s power, and reduce its annual carbon emissions by 239 tonnes. This, according to the Climate Neutral Group, is the equivalent of planting almost 12,000 tress, and represents a significant step in Portsmouth International Port’s ambition to be the UK’s first net-zero carbon port.

From L-R: Gary Sucharewycz (CEO of Custom Solar), Tony Denney (Site Manager for Custom Solar), Cllr Kimberly Barrett (Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Green Recovery), Owen Hughes (Project Manager at Portsmouth City Council’s Energy Services Team), Andrew Waggott (Energy Services Team Manager at Portsmouth City Council).

Gary Sucharewycz, CEO of Custom Solar, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Portsmouth City Council in the delivery of this special project, utilising our experience in developing and delivering solar at another established British port.

“We have already broken ground and we are excited to showcase a solar rooftop, solar carport canopy, and battery storage system. We are proud to have been selected to work towards the environmental ambitions of Portsmouth International Port and look forward to delivering another major on-site project in a busy operational environment that will aid in carbon reduction goals.”

As well as generating carbon-free power, the solar canopies will provide shade for cars waiting to board ferries, allowing them to stay cooler for longer without having to run their engines. The battery has a capacity of 1.5 megawatt hours, which is enough to run a typical home for four months, and will capture green power that would otherwise be exported from the site and use it in the port’s buildings when needed.