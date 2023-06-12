The specialist recruitment agency, headquartered in Chesterfield, and operates more than 26 branches, 60 sites and employs 650 people nationally, has specifically designed the van for job seekers. It includes features such as an interactive jobs board and resources to provide valuable information and guidance to those looking for permanent or temporary employment in the manufacturing, logistics, industrial, pharmaceutical, and driving sectors.

Those looking for driving jobs will be able to make use of a texting hotline and a scannable QR code that takes them directly to the Gi Group website to search for more than 100 available positions. Job seekers will also have the option to register on the spot to access hundreds of additional jobs.

Laura Stretton, Candidate Manager at Gi Group, commented: “We are very excited to launch our new mobile recruitment van and take our services on the road to help more people find work and explore new career opportunities.

Laura Stretton, Candidate Manager at Gi Group inside the recruitment van

“Our team of skilled consultants will be on hand to offer guidance, support and resources to job seekers of all ages and backgrounds. As a company, we are committed to making a difference in the communities where we operate and helping people build successful careers. Our van will help us to reach a wider audience and gives us another layer of flexibility to complement our established and growing network of bricks-and-mortar branches.”

Gi Group’s investment in the new van is part of the company’s commitment to provide people with the support they need to find work. With high unemployment rates in many parts of the country, Gi Group is dedicated to bridging the gap between job seekers and employers and providing valuable resources and guidance to those who need it most.

Gi Group’s new state-of-the-art van is an innovative and forward-thinking approach to recruitment and career development, and the company’s investment in this new resource demonstrates its dedication to supporting job seekers across the UK.

