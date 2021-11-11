The Peacock Inn team celebrate the Westside Restaurant of the Year Award

The Peacock Inn at Cutthorpe was crowned best dining pub at the Westside Restaurant of the Year Awards, which celebrate the best of the hospitality industry in Sheffield and North Derbyshire.

Charlotte Marsden, the Peacock’s General Manager, said: “It’s absolutely amazing, all the guys here have worked so hard since we reopened in April. We’ve been extremely busy, so it was lovely to get that award last night.

"We’re really pleased. Our staff are brilliant, we’ve got a really good team in the front and back of house.”

Charlotte Marsden, the Peacock’s General Manager

The Maynard in Grindleford won the reader’s choice award, and Rob Hattersley, managing director, thanked his staff and all those who voted. He said: “We are proud to be recognised by Westside Magazine’s readers for our continued dedication to excellence in our bar, restaurant and hotel. This award is fitting recognition of the efforts of each member of our team, who have been magnificent even during the most difficult of times for our industry.”

“We are also proud to represent our local area and community. This award is great news not just for The Maynard, but for the entire area. A huge thank you to all who voted for us - we are truly humbled.”

Bank House in Hathersage also had success on the night, claiming the best contemporary restaurant award. Sam Bell, managing director, said it was good to end a difficult year for the industry on a high-note.

“Winning this award is testament to the amazing team of people we have. We employ over 40 people from the local area, our people are our business and we are so proud of what they have achieved.

“This has also helped bring a positive end to what has been an awful year for the hospitality industry. It was also great to see some other Derbyshire restaurants on the shortlist this time and we are absolutely honoured that we won again."