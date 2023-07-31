News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield pub announces permanent closure - just over a year after it re-opened

A pub in Chesterfield has closed its doors for one last time - just over a year since it re-opened.
By Oliver McManus
Published 31st Jul 2023, 12:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:46 BST

The Dizzy Duck, on Chatsworth Road, has closed after the brewers opted to sell the premises. Hoardings appeared on the exterior of the building over the weekend (July 29/30).

The pub re-opened last June after years known as The Old Grouse Inn and has cultivated a popular reputation for live music and competitive quiz nights.

The site has been a beerhouse since at least 1862 and was leased to Brampton Brewery around 1870 before being purchased by WM Stones brewery of Sheffield.

Hoardings have been put in place around the exterior of the pub
Hoardings have been put in place around the exterior of the pub
Posting on social media last weekend, The Dizzy Duck said: “The brewery has sold the pub. We would like to thank everyone that has supported us. We’ve had a whale of a time and have made some great memories and we hope to see you all at our other pubs.”

