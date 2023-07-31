Chesterfield pub announces permanent closure - just over a year after it re-opened
The Dizzy Duck, on Chatsworth Road, has closed after the brewers opted to sell the premises. Hoardings appeared on the exterior of the building over the weekend (July 29/30).
The pub re-opened last June after years known as The Old Grouse Inn and has cultivated a popular reputation for live music and competitive quiz nights.
The site has been a beerhouse since at least 1862 and was leased to Brampton Brewery around 1870 before being purchased by WM Stones brewery of Sheffield.
Posting on social media last weekend, The Dizzy Duck said: “The brewery has sold the pub. We would like to thank everyone that has supported us. We’ve had a whale of a time and have made some great memories and we hope to see you all at our other pubs.”