Chesterfield pub announces permanent closure - just over a year after it re-opened

The Dizzy Duck, on Chatsworth Road, has closed after the brewers opted to sell the premises. Hoardings appeared on the exterior of the building over the weekend (July 29/30).

The pub re-opened last June after years known as The Old Grouse Inn and has cultivated a popular reputation for live music and competitive quiz nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site has been a beerhouse since at least 1862 and was leased to Brampton Brewery around 1870 before being purchased by WM Stones brewery of Sheffield.

Hoardings have been put in place around the exterior of the pub