Chesterfield permanent makeup artist featured on BBC Breakfast for expertise in alopecia eyebrows

Carly Smith, a skilled permanent makeup artist specialising in permanent brows, lip blush, and areola tattooing (mastectomy) was recently featured on BBC Breakfast News for her work in helping individuals with alopecia regain confidence through natural-looking eyebrow tattoos.

With extensive experience in the permanent makeup industry, Carly provides life-changing solutions for those experiencing hair loss due to alopecia, chemotherapy, and other factors.

Her expertise in creating hyper-realistic eyebrows has gained national attention, positioning her as a trusted professional in the field.

"It's an honour to be featured on BBC Breakfast and to share how permanent makeup can help those struggling with hair loss," said Carly. "My goal is to empower my clients by restoring their confidence and enhancing their natural beauty."

Carly treating an alopecia client with tattooed brows.

During the BBC segment, Carly highlighted the transformative power of permanent eyebrow treatments, sharing success stories of clients who have benefited from her work.

The feature showcased her meticulous techniques, advanced pigment technology, and commitment to achieving natural-looking results.

Carly offers consultations at her private home-based studio in Chesterfield, providing clients with a welcoming and professional environment.

She is passionate about helping people reclaim their self-esteem and feel comfortable in their own skin.

BBC Breakfast news team filming Carlys' client Grace in her studio.

In addition to her work with alopecia clients, Carly provides services for individuals looking to enhance their natural features with long-lasting results. Whether it's creating fuller, well-defined eyebrows, enhancing lip colour, or restoring the natural appearance of areolas post-surgery, Carly takes a tailored approach to meet the unique needs of each client.

Carly continually invests in professional development, staying at the forefront of industry trends and innovations to provide the highest quality services. Her dedication to ongoing education ensures that clients receive the most advanced techniques and safest procedures available.

Her work has not only been recognized by media outlets but also by industry professionals and satisfied clients who praise her attention to detail and compassionate approach.

Carly is also an advocate for raising awareness about the emotional impact of hair loss. She regularly participates in community outreach programs and speaks at events to educate people about the benefits of permanent makeup. Her goal is to break down the stigma associated with hair loss and provide individuals with the tools they need to regain their confidence.

In addition to her media features, Carly has received numerous industry accolades for her contributions to the field of permanent makeup. Her innovative approach and dedication to client satisfaction have earned her a loyal client base and widespread recognition.

Carly's commitment to excellence is evident in every aspect of her work, from initial consultations to post-treatment care. She takes the time to educate clients about the process, ensuring they feel informed and comfortable every step of the way.

About Carly Smith: Carly is a certified permanent makeup artist specialising in permanent brows, lip blush, and areola tattooing. With a commitment to excellence, she has built a reputable career spanning over 20 years serving clients across Derbyshire.