Chesterfield painter and decorator scoops top prize at national awards ceremony
A painter and decorator from Chesterfield was recently presented with a national award – acknowledging his ‘skill and professionalism’.
Stuart Yates, of Stuart Yates Décor, was crowned the winner in the small contractor category at the annual Premier Trophy Awards – hosted by the Painting and Decorating Association.
Stuart is a long-serving member of the PDA, and last year, he was highly commended in the same category.
The PDA appoints six independent judges who visit projects across the UK ahead of the awards ceremony at the prestigious Plaisterers’ Hall in London.
The judges said: “The redecoration of the kitchen, orangery and staircase was to an exceptionally high standard, with crisp, clean lines and an air of pure class. The wallpapering to the primary bedroom was magnificent.”
Chief Executive of the PDA, Neil Ogilvie, said: “Congratulations to Stuart Yates Décor, on the skill, professionalism and commitment to quality that is recognised with this award.”
READ THIS: Derbyshire woman pleads for help to bring home abandoned dog she rescued from starving to death in Greece
The PDA is the UK’s largest trade body for the painting and decorating sector, and each year, the Premier Trophy Awards celebrate the best work across seven categories: Decorative, Highly Decorative, Small Contractor, Residential, Commercial, New Build and Industrial – with one project declared the Supreme Winner.