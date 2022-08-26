Chesterfield painter and decorator scoops top prize at national awards ceremony

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Yates, of Stuart Yates Décor, was crowned the winner in the small contractor category at the annual Premier Trophy Awards – hosted by the Painting and Decorating Association.

Stuart is a long-serving member of the PDA, and last year, he was highly commended in the same category.

The PDA appoints six independent judges who visit projects across the UK ahead of the awards ceremony at the prestigious Plaisterers’ Hall in London.

Stuart claimed the top prize in the small contractor category. Credit: Garry G Fry

The judges said: “The redecoration of the kitchen, orangery and staircase was to an exceptionally high standard, with crisp, clean lines and an air of pure class. The wallpapering to the primary bedroom was magnificent.”

Chief Executive of the PDA, Neil Ogilvie, said: “Congratulations to Stuart Yates Décor, on the skill, professionalism and commitment to quality that is recognised with this award.”