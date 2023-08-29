Chesterfield M&S customer's campaign for toilet facilities at town store

Mike Burton has bemoaned the change which has been in place since the chain relocated from their town centre location to the Ravenside Retail Park. Mike, 74, has even handed out leaflets outside the store in protest at the lack of facilities and has had to take his custom to Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

Speaking to the Derbyshire Times he said: “You get to a certain age and you start to plan your day around where you can use a lavatory. I’m not sure why you need to go more often than you used to, but you do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of customers are of that age group where they need a lavatory but Marks and Spencer’s say because they are no longer operating a restaurant (as they used to in the town centre store) that they can do away with the facilities. I have spoken to a few people and they said they do not like it.”

M&S at Chesterfield's Ravenside retail park

READ THIS: Over 100 Chesterfield Borough Council workers go on strike over pay

A spokesperson for M&S said they had been in touch with Mike to address his concerns but the Newbold resident remains unconvinced. He explained how he had witnessed an ‘embarrassing incident’ whereby a customer had inadvertently wet themselves on the shop floor.

He said: “Nobody has been able to give me any clarity but I have been a customer of Marks and Spencers for over 40 years and they are getting asked about the toilets all the time. I am unfortunately unable to shop there anymore, because they don’t have a toilet, so I do most of my shopping at Tesco or Sainsbury’s now.”

“I don’t think the people at the top have seen my email and leaflet. I chase it up and chase it up but have just got a standard reply back. I honestly just think they are hoping for me to go away so they can sweep it under the carpet.”