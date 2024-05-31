Chesterfield McDonald's welcomes back customers after ‘convenience of the future’ redesign
Owned and operated by local franchisee, Walter Wright, the Chesterfield restaurant off Derby Road in Chesterfield is one of the first in Derbyshire to undergo the ‘Convenience of the Future’ redesign.
With consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, McDonald’s ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant revamp programme will combine a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.
Improvements have been made for restaurant crew with a redesign of the crew rooms which will create a more relaxing and comfortable space for them to take a well-deserved break.
Walter Wright, who owns and operates fourteen McDonald’s restaurants across Derbyshire, South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, said: “I’m proud to reinvest in our Chesterfield, Alma Leisure Park restaurant - especially as McDonald’s celebrates its 50th anniversary in the UK this year!
"The dining area is more contemporary, and we now have separate facilities for our dine-in customers and our couriers leading to a better experience for everyone. It’s exciting to see the fresh new look and feel of our Chesterfield restaurant and I’m confident the changes will not only benefit our customers but also our as they will help make their jobs a little easier.”
While the traditional walk-in and Drive-Thru remain core to how customers order, the redesign of McDonald’s kitchens and dining areas as part of Convenience of the Future will better integrate digital sales channels, the McDonald’s App and make smarter use of internal space to enhance the dine in experience.
With dedicated areas for the different ways to order, along with the removal of the front counters, the revamp will offer a more efficient way to order and will leave customers with more space to enjoy their meal
McDonald’s has run its business in the UK since 1974 and celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The business currently operates over 1,450 restaurants across the UK and Ireland, serving almost four million customers each day. McDonald’s is one of the UK’s largest private sector employers, employing over 177,000 people and works with over 23,000 British and Irish farmers.
